"They beat that dude to death"- Gunther's credibility is being hurt due to his association with 32-year-old WWE star, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo believes Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci's continuous losses hurt Gunther's credibility.

While the Ring General has been unstoppable on the main roster, his fellow faction members have failed to replicate similar success. Kaiser and Vinci are often on the losing end of their matches, and the same was on display last night as Ludwig lost a singles match to Jey Uso.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that the Imperium duo take too many losses, hurting their leader's character.

"God, they beat that dude to death man. Oh my god, they beat that dude to death. That really does hurt Gunther because why does he have these guys around? I mean, they don’t win a match bro. Why would you pick these guys to have around? This is very reminiscent of Lashley. Especially Gunther bro, that hurts him. That really hurts his character."

The former WWE personality also praised Kaiser, noting that the 32-year-old is an exceptional talent.

"I am telling you, bro, Kaiser gets it. He freaking gets it, bro." [From 30:55 onwards]

Gunther also issued an ultimatum to his stable members after his win over The Miz on RAW. The Austrian star made it clear that Kaiser and Vinci need to step up while he takes time off to recharge.

