"They have become three of my best friends" - Adam Cole on being part of "Da Party" on UpUpDownDown

One of the best things to come out of the pandemic was the emergence of "Da Party" on UpUpDownDown, in which Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro play various games together on YouTube. Their weekly session of UNO has garnered an enormous following over the past year.

Cole recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about UpUpDownDown, Cole told a story about how he was first invited to join "Da Party." He then stated that Breeze, Cesaro, and Woods have become three of his best friends.

"I was friends or friendly with Cesaro, Breeze, Woods," said Cole. "But those guys were doing content consistently with UpUpDownDown; I had only been there sporadically. They all had a meeting and were like, 'Who could be the fourth dude? Well, Adam Cole really likes video games, and seems like a cool dude."

"'Let's ask him, if it doesn't work then we'll just look for somebody else,'" Cole continued. "So I was kind of on trial in the beginning, which I didn't even know, but literally halfway through the first episode, it was like, we've been doing it forever. And one of the coolest things with that is, those three have become three of my best friends now. Through this whole thing, I love those guys to death."

Adam Cole on the importance of UpUpDownDown as a whole

Adam Cole in WWE

Adam Cole also emphasized that he gets just as much interaction online now about UpUpDownDown as he does regarding his pro wrestling career. He stated that hearing stories from fans about how "Da Party" has helped them get through hard times means a great deal to all four men.

"I get just as many comments or notifications or comments or whatever it is about Da Party and about UpUpDownDown as I do about wrestling now," Adam Cole added. "[I get] stuff like, 'Hey, you don't understand what I was going through this happened through the pandemic, me and my friends get together, and it's the hardest we laugh every single week and you guys make my week' by just four guys virtually playing...."

The full interview is available here.

Have you watched any content from "Da Party" on UpUpDownDown? What are some of your favorite moments from Adam Cole and the rest of the group over the past year? Sound off in the comments below.

