"They buried her"- Former writer bashed WWE for not involving Becky Lynch in any major segment on RAW XXX (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed WWE for not booking Becky Lynch properly.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Man was making her entrance for a match when Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked her, took her inside the cage, and beat her up.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed WWE for not involving Lynch properly in any of the matches on RAW XXX.

He mentioned how the company had buried one of its biggest stars.

"I was absolutely shocked they did not bring Becky back. And Becky demand them to restart the match... They buried her. Let's be honest, there is a good chance this is their biggest show of the year. They look at Becky Lynch as being one of their biggest stars of the company. They are in Philly. You don't bury Becky Lynch in Philly."

In continuation of the interview, the veteran mentioned that he was waiting for The Man to cut a promo, but that was not how WWE had planned it.

"I'm like bro, they're not going to go the rest of the show with Austin, they're gonna bring Becky Lynch back. She's gonna cut the promo, demanding they dropped [the cage]. I one thousand percent would have done that... She was not hurt enough where she couldn't come back... This was a swing and a miss for me... I think they absolutely buried Becky here," added Russo. (35:38- 37:03)

Bayley mentioned why Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch on RAW XXX

Following Damage CTRL's attack on Lynch, The Role Model spoke to Byron Saxton and mentioned that they didn't want to go on, according to The Man.

Bayley said that the cage match was what Lynch wanted, and she didn't want to do what the latter wished. She further added that she, alongside her stablemates, wanted to control the business.

"I was supposed to be in a cage match because that's what Becky wanted? Am I supposed to do whatever Becky wants? No, I have a mind of my own, Dakota has a mind of her own, IYO has a mind of her own, we don't have to listen to anybody. We are called Damage CTRL, which means we are in control, okay? Becky doesn't tell me what to do or when to do it or where to be or when I'm gonna put my body on the line for this kind of match," said Bayley.

It will be exciting to see if Becky Lynch gets a chance to face Bayley in the near future or not.

