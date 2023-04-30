"They came along at the wrong time" - WWE veteran explains why fans don't like Hit Row (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on why Hit Row hasn't been very successful on the main roster.

Top Dolla, Ashante The Adonis, and B-Fab returned to WWE last year after the Triple H regime began. They are among the lost list of names that The Game brought back after he gained power. A former member of the group, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, is currently signed to AEW, where he competes under the ring name Swerve Strickland.

During a recent edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed The O.C. taking out The Viking Raiders on SmackDown this week. He commented on whether WWE should've used Hit Row in place of The Viking Raiders, stating:

"Probably, but Hit Row I didn't like them at first but now I kinda like them. The big belly guy [Top Dolla], I kinda like him. They could do something with the Raiders, they could've done something with Hit Row. But I guess a lot of times it depends on what time the teams hit. I think they came along at the wrong time," said Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"And I think if you retired them and brought them back, they may work or they may not. That's funny how the chemistry of those teams work out. Again I say all the time, I'm not the judge of it, the fans are. But they hit at the wrong time and you can tell when the fans don't like them and they didn't much care for them." [From 50:50 – 51:40]

Hit Row has recently been drafted to WWE SmackDown

The 2023 WWE Draft returned on SmackDown this past Friday night and continued during SmackDown LowDown today. It was announced that The Viking Raiders, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, Maximum Male Models, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Chelsea Green have been drafted to RAW.

NXT stars Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, and Zoey Stark were also drafted to the red brand. Meanwhile, Top Dolla, Ashante The Adonis, and B-Fab will remain on SmackDown, as they've been drafted to the blue brand.

