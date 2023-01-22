"They can do almost anything"- 73-year-old veteran heaps praise on WWE tag team Los Lotharios' performance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Los Lotharios following SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Los Lotharios members Angel and Humberto faced Hit Row members Ashante and Top Dolla. After a continuous brawl, Hit Row won the match by pinning Humberto after B-Fab caused a distraction.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell spoke highly of Los Lotharios as he mentioned that Mexican wrestlers are great.

He further compared Los Lotharios' condition to that of Sonya Deville. Mantell stated that Deville is having her time now, and Angel and Humberto will soon have theirs as well:

"These guys are good. Most of your Mexican wrestlers are great because that's why they are trying there. They can do almost anything, so I hated to see him lose too, but he has probably a way to go. Losing doesn't mean anything on anywhere else, look at the Baker girl, no, who was the one to lose to Charlotte Flair? How many matches did she lose on the row? And I don't think it hurt her at all. That's what they tell the guys in the back, 'don't worry, your time is coming,' and then her time is here. So, SmackDown overall tonight, one of the better shows and I enjoyed it," said Mantell. (37:10- 38:06)

Vince Russo discussed the racial stereotypes of Los Lotharios and two other WWE tag teams

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed racial stereotypes in WWE as he referenced three tag teams including, New Day, Street Profits, and Los Lotharios.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran addressed the stereotypes in the company. He referenced New Day and pointed out that he has never seen a black guy playing trombone.

He then continued on the list and spoke of Street Profits. Russo eventually added Los Lotharios to the list:

"New Day? I've never seen a black guy walking around playing a trombone. Look at The Street Profits with the red cups. Come on, guys! When are we going to change this? What about [Angel] Garza? And the other guy [Humberto Carrillo]? Come on guys!"

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Angel and Humberto going forward.

