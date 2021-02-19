'They can do anything' - Kurt Angle names four WWE Legends as the best in-ring workers

Kurt Angle is undoubtedly one of those legendary wrestlers who had a knack for always putting on great matches. However, who does the Olympic medalist rank amongst the best?

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows, Kurt Angle named Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the four best in-ring workers he had seen.

Kurt Angle talked about his WrestleMania 21 match against Shawn Michaels, and the WWE Hall of Famer praised HBK's professionalism during their high-profile feud.

Angle explained that the four legends mentioned above could do it all when it came to creating a compelling match. Whether it was planning the match in advance or calling it on the spot, Kurt Angle believed that Austin, Undertaker, Michaels, and Triple H did it the best during his era.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say:

"Shawn is such a pro, I mean. You know, I would say him, Undertaker, Triple H, and Stone Cold are four of the best in-ring workers that can produce, you know, great matches on the fly. They can call it out there. They can do anything. They can call the whole match. They can call a part of it. They can just call it in the ring. So, you know, what I meant by calling the match, calling the match beforehand or calling the match beforehand part of the match, or calling the match while you're in the ring, is what I meant. They can do all of them. They were really just that talented and that experienced."

Angle admitted that he wasn't entirely confident about calling the match in the ring at that phase in his career, but he was glad to have Shawn Michaels' expertise in the area.

"At that point in my career, you know, I was about five years in, maybe six, I still didn't have the overall ability to call it a 100% in the ring. But Shawn did. Shawn is a complete pro."

