"They can complain all they want" - Goldberg on the members of the WWE Universe that aren't happy to see him back

WWE has brought Goldberg back quite a few times over the last few years. When he came back in 2016, members of the WWE Universe embraced it. But now, some are becoming less thrilled each time he comes back, seeing him defeat their favorite WWE Superstars such as Kevin Owens and The Fiend for Championships they don't believe he's earned.

Goldberg recently spoke with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX, and Satin brought up the fact that some people complain about WWE featuring him over some of the younger talents. Based on Goldberg's response, it doesn't seem to bother him.

"They can complain all they want. I was brought in for a reason. I’m a relief pitcher. I’d like to think that I’m the top echelon relief pitcher and if they didn’t think there was value in bringing in that relief pitcher to close out the game, then they wouldn’t call me. I don’t make the decisions, I just follow orders and I go out and do my job. And I try to do my job to the best of my ability. And though it may be far removed from when I was at my prime, I can still kick 98.9% of their a****. And if they don’t think that, then that’s why I’m back. If they don’t think that, then walk up to me and ask me. Ask me, "Do you think I’m ready?" Well, I’ll show you and I’ll find out if you’re ready. And Drew McIntyre is the first one of that next generation."

"I have an extremely high standard for myself" - Goldberg on his WWE performances

Satin asked Goldberg about his training regime and how long it takes him to get ready for a WWE match.

Goldberg's reply was an interesting one, as it certainly implies this match against Drew McIntyre wasn't the original planned and put together at the last minute. Giving Goldberg less time than he would desire to prepare for it.

"Depends on when you get the call, my friend. So, let’s just leave it at that. Let’s just say that I haven’t had nearly the time that I normally would have. I haven’t had the time that makes me feel comfortable. I haven’t had the time to make me not lobotomize myself every day about putting on my BVDs in front of millions of people at my age, or any age. I don’t have a high opinion of myself, but I have an extremely high standard for myself. I’m one of the luckiest men in the world. I’m in a great position and the last thing you’ll listen to me do is complain. So, no matter how much time I’ve had, I will make the best use of it. Especially this last four days. I’m gonna show the world that Goldberg is still walking around and walking with a very heavy footstep, because I’m gonna put this foot right up Drew McIntyre’s a**."

