"They can take it to a whole other level" - Hulk Hogan on Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

Hulk Hogan will appear at RAW Legends Night next Monday alongside several other big name as WWE looks to usher in 2021 in style.

Hogan was recently asked about his thoughts on Triple H comparing a possible match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to the level of a Hogan-Flair contest. Hogan said that Triple H was spot on with the comparison.

During a recent international media call, Hulk Hogan said that he was a fan of both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Hogan agreed with Triple H comparing a potential match between the duo to be on the caliber of Hogan-Flair and added that the two of them could take it to a new level.

"I’m a little biased to both of those guys. Romans Reigns’ father Sika and his partner Afa, they pretty much put me on track when I was lost. I mean, my first run in WWE I left Florida and we met up and drove to the first TV and when we were up there they had been in the business quite a while so they groomed me and they helped me and kept me from making too many mistakes when you’re first in the business. I’ve got so much respect for the Samoan dynasty, and to understand how it peaked with The Rock, I see Roman Reigns taking it to a whole other level now.

"He’s solid, he’s consistent, he’s got the look and there are no holes in his work… he’s really, really spot on. Then on the other hand I’ve watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he’s as legit as they come. He’s got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He’s got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good. So I think Triple H was right when he’s comparing those two guys having classic matches like the stuff Flair and I had… I think he’s spot on but I think they can take it to a whole other level."

Hulk Hogan is a six-time WWE Champion as well as a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Hogan is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Get ready to ring in 2021 with one legendary night.



Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be on RAW next Monday

Both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be on RAW next Monday as WWE kicks off 2021 with Legends Night. Apart from Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, several other WWE legends including Booker T, Carlito, Big Show, Mark Henry, and Mickie James have been advertised for the show.

There is also a big WWE Championship match booked for Legends Night with Drew McIntyre defending his title against Keith Lee.