"They should combine more" - Dakota Kai explains how NXT could work with RAW and SmackDown

Dakota Kai has opened up on the possibility of NXT working with WWE RAW and SmackDown in the future. The NXT Superstar talked about how a crossover could help all the brands involved.

Dakota Kai won the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament with Raquel Gonzalez. The two now have a future shot for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships guaranteed. Kai and Gonzalez will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles if they manage to hold on to the Championships. The women's tag team picture also has Naomi and Lana ready for a title shot, so the next few weeks should be interesting.

Dakota Kai was recently on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. There, she talked about how NXT could work with RAW and SmackDown to expand further. She revealed that crossovers between the brands had always helped the shows in the past and could continue to do so in the future.

"I know the past year has been difficult for that to be something that [could happen more]. I think the only way to elevate NXT further is to have a lot more crossover between the brands: SmackDown and Raw and NXT. They should combine more."

"A lot of people remember the Survivor Series that happened in 2019. There was a lot of crossover happening. It was crazy. When NXT came to SmackDown for the first time, causing ruckus. People loved that. I think there is a lot of opportunity there to tell different stories nobody has ever seen before."

Dakota Kai on the WWE NXT Superstars who could break through

Talking about the current crop of NXT stars, Dakota Kai had a lot of praise for some of the future stars of the Black and Gold roster.

She pointed out how the stars who were on the show stood out and always managed to deliver.

“Even the girls who have been there a long time like Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter,” Kai said. “They’ve been given a little bit, but I feel like they could really do with more TV time to put their skills out there and build their confidence in how they portray themselves on TV. Indi Hartwell has been given the opportunity with The Way, which is only going to help her not only within that stable, but individually too. There is just so much talent there. And a lot of girls that have been there a long time that could do good with more exposure.”

Currently, Dakota Kai is continuing to try and dominate in NXT. If Kai can win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, she would surely bring more eyes to the show.