'They didn’t see eye to eye too many times' - Truth about The Rock and Triple H's backstage equation

Triple H and The Rock were two of the biggest pillars of WWE's Attitude Era. The two men are not only multiple-time World Champions but have solidified themselves as the greatest entertainers of that generation.

The two men have had legendary feuds on-screen and have also been infamous for their backstage heat with each other over the years. As per rumors, Triple H and Shawn Michaels never liked The Rock as a newcomer, but The Game and The Great One later built a rapport after working together.

Speaking on “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda”, former WWE referee revealed the truth behind the backstage equation of The Rock and The Game. Chioda said that the two men were not very fond of each other and barely ever looked eye to eye.

“I don’t think it was that good back then. Back then it was more battling for position, not as far as in the company, but as a professional wrestler. They didn’t see eye to eye too many times, that’s for sure.” (H/t: WrestlingNews)

What's next for The Rock?

As per certain reports, WWE had initially wanted The Brahma Bull to return for next year's WrestleMania and compete against Roman Reigns. However, those plans have been canned for now and it is being predicted that The Rock may return to WWE in 2022.

WWE had also teased a match between Triple H and The Rock a few years back, but nothing came off it. It is safe to assume that even if both men do return to the ring in the future, it won't be against each other.