"They didn’t want women to overshadow the men" - 40-year-old former WWE Superstar accuses the company of suppressing female stars

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently shared her honest opinion on working with the company.

At WrestleMania 37 Night Two, The Bella Twins (Brie & Nikki) made a surprise appearance, attacking Bayley. Later, on the January 7, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that Nikki and Brie Bella would compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Nikki entered the high-stakes bout at number 24 and successfully eliminated Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox. She was eventually eliminated by her own sister, Brie Bella. Two months later, Nikki and Brie parted ways with the promotion after their contracts expired. They are now known as The Garcia Twins.

In a recent interview with WESH, Nikki discussed how women's pro wrestling had changed over the years. The 40-year-old added that WWE did not wish to introduce matches like Hell in a Cell for female stars back in the day and preferred male competitors.

“It would still always break my heart because I’m like I broke my neck for that industry, and I tried my best, and my best was given. I wish we had the opportunity of what women have now. I wish we could have the Hell In A Cell matches. It wasn’t us that didn’t want that & the company just threw that on us because that makes the company look better. It’s just blame the women that it was them why we didn’t have it. They didn’t want women to have that then. They didn’t want women to overshadow the men.” (H/T- WrestleOps Twitter)

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has booked several female superstars in prominent storylines since becoming the main roster's creative head. Names like Rhea Ripley and Asuka have excelled in his regime.

Nikki Bella was seemingly upset with WWE's recent actions

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently reacted to WWE seemingly snubbing her on an episode of RAW.

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Nikki discussed WWE promoting USA Network's Barmageddon game show, which she hosts. RAW commentator Michael Cole shockingly didn't mention the Hall of Famer's name while promoting the program.

Nikki reacted to the snub, highlighting how she worked hard in the promotion for 16 years.

"It's sad. There's obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything it's disappointing. I worked there for 16 years and I helped pave the way for them. Not only that, they've always been family to me. Walking away, for me, it wasn't malicious. I'm at a point in my life where I wanted to do things without hearing the word 'no' and it was just strictly business."

It would be interesting to see if Nikki Bella would ever appear on the company's programming again.

