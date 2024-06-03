"They faked me out" - WWE Veteran showers praise after getting worked by AJ Styles

AJ Styles shocked the world when he announced his retirement on SmackDown. The segment was so enticing, it even shocked a veteran in the wrestling business.

On Friday night's SmackDown, AJ Styles came out and abruptly announced that he was going to retire from the squared circle. The decision came after he realized that he had missed many family events and wanted to be more present for them. He also cited not having the energy to wait for another title shot as a reason, so he invited Cody Rhodes to the ring, who raised Style's arm in praise only to be attacked by The Phenomenal One. The entire segment left Dutch Mantell shocked.

While many saw it coming given that it was eerily similar to the Mark Henry fake retirement promo, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was taken aback by it given its believability. He went on to praise Styles for his ability on the mic admitted that he got worked and questioned the veracity of those who claim that they saw it coming.

On the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager detailed his thoughts on the segment and why it was so believable:

"So I'm watching SmackDown like a mark and I enjoyed the hell out of it, because he went in there and he brought out his old two buddies Anderson and Gallows. They'd been with him. It was like a shoot. If there were gonna have him really retire, they did this well because they faked me out. They've done this before but I thought you know it's AJ. He brought out Cody Rhodes and Cody Rhodes came out without his belt which tipped me off a little bit . . . He had a reason to retire. [It was] a really really good segment," said Mantell. [1:30-3:32]

AJ Styles might get another shot at the WWE Championship

After being told that he would have to get back in the line to get another title shot, Styles took things into his own hands and attacked Cody Rhodes. While Styles just recently failed at defeating Cody in a one-on-one match, his attack on the champion might just give Rhodes enough reason to take him on again.

Styles has already started competing with Rhodes on WWE Live Events so, likely, the two will soon meet again, maybe as soon as Clash at the Castle.

