"They feel the realness in her" - WWE Hall of Famer on what makes Bianca Belair relatable

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Superstar Mark Henry has revealed what he thinks makes Bianca Belair relatable, saying people can "feel the realness in her."

The World's Strongest Man was a featured guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, where the conversation naturally turned in Bianca Belair's direction - Mark Henry was instrumental in bringing Bianca Belair into WWE.

The former World Heavyweight Champion had nothing but praise for the Superstar after her sensational Royal Rumble victory, admitting his response was similar to that of a proud father.

Here's what Mark Henry had to say:

"It felt like somebody just poured warm water over my head. I just got this flushing feeling like one of my children did something well. I let her know that I was very proud of her, that I still expect a lot. And she, you know, just said that I’m not going to let you down. And I love that."

Mark Henry on what makes Bianca Belair so relatable

On the subject of the endless wave of positive responses to Bianca Belair's victory, Henry was quick to point out that her relatability with both performers and fans was a huge aspect of it.

"They can feel the realness in her. She is who she is. And if you allow yourself to be seen in that light and to be vulnerable and to be open to people knowing who you are and how you feel, and not make apologies for anything - just say “Hey, this is who I am! I don’t want to be nothing else” - she does that, and people respect it."

Earlier in the conversation, Henry also pointed out how he had played such a big role in bringing African American stars - like Bianca Belair - into WWE.

Advertisement

"If you go to the performance center, probably 90% of those kids there, of African American descent, will tell you that I had something to do with trying to get them there."

Belair is yet to officially announce who she will face at WrestleMania, but SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks appears to be the favorite.