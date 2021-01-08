"They fired him on Christmas Eve!" - JTG recalls working with Low Ki AKA Kaval in WWE [Exclusive]

Former WWE superstar JTG recently sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Off the SKript to discuss his career in WWE.

The conversation quickly turned to JTG's time on the NXT brand of WWE and covered several aspects of the show as it was in its early days. One name that was brought up continually, and with good reason, was that of former WWE superstar Low Ki, known by WWE fans as 'Kaval'.

Having faced Low Ki before, JTG was full of nothing but praise for the man who went on to win season two of the original NXT show.

"Outside the ring he’s dope and inside the ring, well, you already know. You''ve seen what he’s done in the ring. He’s dope in the ring. He has his own style, he has his own personality. I do think he would have done great with like an Urban Ninja type of gimmick. He always reminded me of a ninja. So that would have been dope to see him with that theme. But still him, you know? I wouldn’t want him to be a ninja with a mask on."

Low Ki's acrobatic and quickfire antics in the ring would have certainly suited a ninja-like gimmick, as JTG suggested. But JTG also mention the awkward circumstances under which Low Ki was released from his WWE contract.

“I think they fired him on Christmas Eve! Or something like that? I was like damn, ya’ll are ruthless!" Said JTG.

In actuality, Low Ki AKA Kaval was released from his WWE contract on December 23 2010, one day before Christmas Eve. Needless to say, this could still be considered to be pretty "ruthless" as JTG pointed out.

JTG and Low Ki have both wrestled for multiple promotions

9.7.2019.

Dallas, Texas.

Historic professional wrestling paths cross. @MLW & World Class Championship Wrestling

generations unite. pic.twitter.com/I820LkSHBV — LOW-KI ロウ・キー セカイノ戦士 (@OneWorldWarrior) September 9, 2019

Despite winning the second season of NXT, Low Ki would eventually find himself wrestling for promotions other than WWE. The same can be said for JTG, when he was released from his contract in 2014.

While JTG would make a huge name for himself on the independent circuit, Low Ki would wrestle for such promotions as NJPW, TNA, and MLW where he is currently signed.

