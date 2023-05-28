"They won't get away with this" - Fans slam WWE for once again adding a controversial mix to Gunther's presentation

Gunther's presentation in WWE since his name change from WALTER has often caused an uproar on social media. That was the case once again when his presentation at Night of Champions 2023 elicited a big reaction from fans online.

The Ring General was set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali. While very few expected the former Cruiserweight star to win the title, he gave the champion a run for his money before succumbing to a huge powerbomb.

During Gunther's entrance, his new logo was displayed on the screen, which sparked a lot of controversy on social media. There were concerns among many fans that WWE was floating too close to troubled waters with regard to the Intercontinental Champion's presentation.

This is not the first time Gunther's presentation has drawn the ire of fans, and some of them wondered if the Stamford-based company was doing it intentionally. Others wondered how long would WWE keep getting away with it.

It must be noted that Gunther is Austrian, which could also play a part in fans' perception of his character and presentation.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Benz @ChadillacBenzZ @DrainBamager I feel HORRIBLE for Walter.I mean..HE'S NOT EVEN GERMAN! 🤦‍♂️ @DrainBamager I feel HORRIBLE for Walter.I mean..HE'S NOT EVEN GERMAN! 🤦‍♂️

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell feels Gunther could "beat the sh*t" out of anybody

Gunther has never lost a singles match since moving on to the main roster and winning the Intercontinental Championship. He is one of the strongest booked wrestlers in the business today, and his momentum continued after a dominant victory at Night of Champions 2023.

Surprisingly, the Ring General was not showcased on the go-home show of SmackDown prior to Night of Champions.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that the blue brand missed Gunther. He went on to say that if there is nothing better to show, having Gunther beat up somebody is always entertaining.

"You know who SmackDown missed tonight badly? Gunther. They missed him. I missed him. When it all goes to hell and hen baskets, send Gunther out there to beat the sh*t out of somebody." [30:57 - 31:12]

As WALTER, Gunther was one of the most dominant NXT UK Champions of all time. He held the title for a whopping 870 days, losing the title at NXT TakeOver 36 to Ilja Dragunov.

His Intercontinental Championship reign is set to cross one year, a testament to Gunther's ability to come off as a credible long-term champion.

