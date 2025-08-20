"They don't give a s**t" - Naomi and Jimmy Uso's announcement came at a huge cost, says ex-WWE writer

Naomi and Jimmy Uso had a surprise planned for the fans on WWE RAW as an extended clip from What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon aired where the real-life couple announced heartfelt news. Meanwhile, Vince Russo pointed out that the entire segment came at a huge cost to the show.

Ad

The former Glow and Big Jim announced on Stephanie McMahon's podcast that they're having a baby. The news was received positively throughout the industry, but Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in the segment, which staggeringly cost the weekly product.

Netflix's WWE: Unreal has broken some misconceptions about professional wrestling and the show's booking. During the segment, Stephanie McMahon referred to the Women's World Champion as Trinity while talking about her pregnancy, and the champion remained a heel on television while she was relinquishing the title.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer stated the show suffered a lot when Naomi not only broke character as a heel but was also referred to as Trinity in an on-and-off fashion during the segment. Moreover, Russo stated management doesn't care about the characters or product that they're producing every week for the fans.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

"We got the heel crying because she's pregnant, turning into now a heel promo. The fans are chanting 'You Deserve It,' and she's taking all of that in. Stevie, what does all this mean except that nothing matters to them anymore? It doesn't have the make sense. If it happens to make sense, okay. Bro, they don't give a s**t of what they're putting on that television show, man," Russo said. [From 02:35 to 03:12]

Ad

Ad

After Naomi and Jimmy Uso's announcement, WWE canceled major title match

Naomi shocked the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during a match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Evolution in Atlanta. The former Glow captured the title and ruled the division on the red brand for a while.

Ad

At the same event, Stephanie Vaquer punched her ticket to Clash in Paris 2025 for a one-on-one shot at the Women's World Championship. Sadly, Vaquer now has to wait for a while as the title was recently vacated and management is yet to figure out new challengers for the title following Naomi and Jimmy Uso's announcement on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More