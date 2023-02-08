"They are going to make you a lot of money" - WWE Universe urges Triple H to bring Rising superstars to RAW or SmackDown

Triple H changed the landscape of the company once he took over the creative duties and began focusing on talent and products. Recently, WWE Universe has been urging The Game to bring the popular act of Pretty Deadly to the main roster.

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and the Creative Head of the company after Vince McMahon retired and left the promotion. Hunter shifted his focus towards enhancing the weekly product. He later rehired several superstars who were released under the old regime.

Meanwhile, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, also known as Pretty Deadly, made their transition from NXT UK to the rebooted black-and-gold brand in the United States. The team has been entertaining fans for several months, and the WWE Universe has now urged Triple H to bring them to the main roster.

Check out some of the reactions:

I Am Veech @Hoosierfan515 @WWENXT @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD I really like these guys. I think they're hilarious and they have had some great matches. If used correctly, they could make a big splash on Raw or Smackdown. @WWENXT @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD I really like these guys. I think they're hilarious and they have had some great matches. If used correctly, they could make a big splash on Raw or Smackdown.

troy thundernova @TonyTrotmann @WWEGareth if i had to pick two tag teams to send to the main roster right now, it’d easily be chase U and pretty deadly @WWEGareth if i had to pick two tag teams to send to the main roster right now, it’d easily be chase U and pretty deadly

Jeremy 🐇⭕️🙃 @Jeremy8911 Pretty Deadly really need to have that main roster rocket push #WWENXT Pretty Deadly really need to have that main roster rocket push #WWENXT

✭✭𝕯𝖀𝕮𝕰-𝕯𝖀𝕮𝕰✭✭ @StabbyPotat0 Pretty Deadly been Main Roster ready since they were in NXT UK #WWENXT Pretty Deadly been Main Roster ready since they were in NXT UK #WWENXT

Gio Pasquale @GioPasquale1



Part of me would love to see them get the call up to the main roster.



However, we all know how



So another part of me wants to see them stay in Pretty Deadly keeping me entertained every week.Part of me would love to see them get the call up to the main roster.However, we all know how #WWE treats their tag division on the main roster (Usos excepted).So another part of me wants to see them stay in #WWE NXT. 🤔🤔 Pretty Deadly keeping me entertained every week.Part of me would love to see them get the call up to the main roster.However, we all know how #WWE treats their tag division on the main roster (Usos excepted).So another part of me wants to see them stay in #WWENXT. 🤔🤔

Kaylyn Owens @ClaymoreFanOne @theMarsWWE Pretty Deadly worked main roster live events last month, so I definitely think they're getting moved soon. Indi's probably gonna debut to back up Candice. A feud between Grimes and Corbin writes itself. Julius Creed vs. Chad Gable would be fantastic. @theMarsWWE Pretty Deadly worked main roster live events last month, so I definitely think they're getting moved soon. Indi's probably gonna debut to back up Candice. A feud between Grimes and Corbin writes itself. Julius Creed vs. Chad Gable would be fantastic.

Tidey Wideys 🧠💨 @Timmy39536168

How does anyone not love these guys? They’re so good at what they do, they practically love themselves so much it’s enough love to cover me and you.

Pretty Deadly give em a call up @TripleH @EltonPrince_PD and @KitWilson_PD How does anyone not love these guys? They’re so good at what they do, they practically love themselves so much it’s enough love to cover me and you.Pretty Deadly give em a call up @WWE @EltonPrince_PD and @KitWilson_PD How does anyone not love these guys? They’re so good at what they do, they practically love themselves so much it’s enough love to cover me and you. Pretty Deadly give em a call up @WWE @TripleH https://t.co/59c6zUfkKx

A while ago, Pretty Deadly had a major feud with The New Day, who worked for the developmental brand for a couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see when Hunter moves them to RAW or SmackDown.

What has Pretty Deadly done in WWE under Triple H's regime?

In 2021, Pretty Deadly was one of the most formidable teams on the black-and-gold brand in the United Kingdom. The duo ended Gallus' reign as the longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

After having a brief run with the titles, Pretty Deadly dropped the titles to Moustache Mountain as they were set to move to NXT in the United States. The duo made a major statement on the developmental brand when they attacked the Creed Brothers.

Under Vince McMahon's regime. Pretty Deadly won the NXT Tag Team Championship in their debut match on WWE NXT in April 2022. They later dropped their titles to the Creed Brothers at the In Your House event in June of that same year.

Under Triple H's reign, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson went on to become the Undisputed WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT World's Collide event in September 2022, where they defeated Gallus, Creed Brothers, and Briggs and Jensen.

Do you want to see Hunter move Pretty Deadly to RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

