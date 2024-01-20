"They gonna make sure he looks good"- Major title change to take place at WWE Royal Rumble, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has predicted a major title changing hands at the Stamford-based company's upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The star-studded WWE roster is set to head to St. Petersburg, Florida, this weekend for the first premium live event of 2024. The show will feature a couple of title matches as well, aside from the annual 30-man and woman battle royal. While Roman Reigns will defend his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match, Logan Paul will put his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell predicted that Kevin Owens will defeat Logan Paul at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

"I think I’ll take Kevin. You work your finish around Logan Paul. He’s gonna look good anyway cause they gonna make sure he looks good, but, I think at the end, Kevin gets his hand raised," Dutch Mantell said. [1:06:34 - 1:06:52]

Kevin Owens won the United States Championship Tournament to earn a shot at Logan Paul's coveted title at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Prizefighter had the upper hand in their confrontations last time, but this week, the Maverick stood tall after a war of words on WWE SmackDown.

