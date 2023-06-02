"They hate cause they ain’t…" - WWE Universe reacts to The Rock's daughter's performance on the roster; claims she will be the next Dominik Mysterio

The WWE Universe recently reacted to The Rock's daughter Ava Raine's performance on the roster.

On April 1, 2023, Raine made her debut as a member of The Schism at the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event against Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate), where the former team lost.

Taking to social media, wrestling fans shared their honest opinions on Ava's in-ring abilities. While the majority of the fans compared the NXT star to her father, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, others spoke about how Raine would grow in the company just like Dominik Mysterio did.

Most of the fans also came out in support of Ava as they asked her to ignore all the hateful comments that she receives through social media.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Brian Pochenstein @baronvonpooky @avawwe_ People hate that which they cannot understand. They will see soon enough the true star power of Ava. And when they do, they will pretend they supported her all along, but… she knows the truth ;) . @avawwe_ People hate that which they cannot understand. They will see soon enough the true star power of Ava. And when they do, they will pretend they supported her all along, but… she knows the truth ;) .

THE Biggest Bird @lscottgoodson05 @avawwe_ She'll get thru the same way dominik did, and eventually just like dominik is rn, she'll grow on us @avawwe_ She'll get thru the same way dominik did, and eventually just like dominik is rn, she'll grow on us

Mike Heinrichs🎶🌈 @MonsterMike42 @avawwe_ Far as I can tell, people hate you because you're not on your father's level. They forget that at a similar point in his career he was wearing teal and tassels and was just happy to be there. You still have plenty of time to work on being great. @avawwe_ Far as I can tell, people hate you because you're not on your father's level. They forget that at a similar point in his career he was wearing teal and tassels and was just happy to be there. You still have plenty of time to work on being great.

water man @shrekgang @avawwe_ When wwe lets you show you’re darker side more there’s no doubt in my mind you’ll skyrocket to the main event scene. @avawwe_ When wwe lets you show you’re darker side more there’s no doubt in my mind you’ll skyrocket to the main event scene.

EC3 mentioned how WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan taught The Rock during their legendary match

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently mentioned how Hulk Hogan coached The Rock during their legendary match.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed how at the WrestleMania 18 premium live event, Hogan asked the multi-time champion to slow down during their match.

The veteran further added that it was an unusual sight to witness, as The Rock was on a bigger level than Hulk Hogan at that time.

"If you watched WrestleMania 18 with Hogan and The Rock... The Rock was like a multiple-time champion, a top guy, main evented WrestleManias. But watch how Hulk Hogan teaches him how to work in that match. He's slowing him down; he's talking to him; he's keeping the pace. He's everywhere he needs to be. And The Rock would rush, and he'll be slowing it down. I think the way he manipulated that crowd to have that reaction is a testament to one of the greatest workers of all time," said EC3.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ava Raine.

