"They are hungry" - Teddy Long comments on popular duo's WWE future (Exclusive)

Legendary manager Teddy Long thinks The Street Profits have a bright future ahead in WWE after running into them at the recent Draft 2023.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are among the most popular duos in the business right now, who have built a close connection with the fans. They are also the second Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE history, having won tag team gold on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed that he interacted with The Street Profits during the 2023 Draft. He commended the duo for having "great attitudes" and believes they have the desire to go out of their way to accomplish their goals.

"These guys got great attitudes; they are no problem to people. I had a chance to talk to them too. They are hungry, they want this and they'll do whatever it needs to make it happen," said Teddy Long. (11:16 - 11:30)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on Montez Ford's singles push in WWE

Furthermore, Teddy Long spoke about Montez Ford possibly going solo in WWE, as many have expressed their desire to see him get pushed as a singles talent.

The veteran manager explained that Ford needs to win a series of one-on-one matches before Angelo Dawkins turns heel to set up the former's push.

"Well, let him (Montez Ford) get a little more success, let him climb that ladder a little bit more, and then sometime down the line we might see a little bit of jealousy," said Teddy Long. (11:51 - 12:01)

The Street Profits have been drafted to SmackDown, and it's safe to say a change of scene could pave the way for them to engage in fresh feuds.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes