"They were all inspired" - Natalya takes credit for NXT evolution

WWE Superstar Natalya has taken to Twitter to claim credit for inspiring the stars of NXT.

Natalya has been working for Vince McMahon's company since 2007 and has spent time working in developmental territories like Deep South Wrestling, Florida Championship Wrestling, and Ohio Valley Wrestling. What followed was an over-a-decade long-main roster run that has seen her capture multiple championships and become a main cast member of a reality TV show. Though it has certainly been a while since Natayla has needed developmental, that hasn't stopped her from popping into NXT from time to time over the years.

Appearing first on NXT Redemption alongside Tyson Kidd and Kaitlyn, Nattie would also make a trip down to NXT during its fabled black-and-gold era. She would compete in a losing effort against an emerging Charlotte Flair, then known simply as Charlotte, for the vacant NXT Women's Championship.

With her current run on NXT 2.0, Natalya has competed during three separate eras of NXT. This prompted a social media post from the Queen of Harts, who shared a Sportskeeda tweet about her achievement, and claimed to be an inspiration to every generation of NXT.

"And in every version of NXT, they were all #InspiredByNatalya," Nattie wrote.

Natalya will compete at NXT: Spring Breakin' this Tuesday

In her recent NXT run, where she has feuded with the up-and-coming Cora Jade, Nattie will compete at NXT's next TV special.

On last week's edition of NXT 2.0 the former SmackDown Women's Champion got involved in a match between Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend. This prompted Cora Jade to run in and make the save.

The match, set to take place this Tuesday, will see Nattie team with Legend and Cora Jade team with Lyons.

What do you think of Nattie's tweet? Have you enjoyed her NXT work over the years? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria