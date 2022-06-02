"They only invest when they want to" - Bully Ray slams WWE creative for their treatment of 3 top RAW stars

Bully Ray was critical of WWE's presentation of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell against Asuka and Lynch in a Triple Threat match.

When asked about the handling of the three women on the latest episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray stated that WWE only invests in the women when they want to. While admitting that Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka get ample screen time on RAW, he slammed creative for how they handled the three top stars:

"They only invest when they want to invest. They are invested in these three ladies, these ladies take up a lot of TV time. They're very good at what they do. I enjoy Bianca [Belair], I'm not in love with heel Becky [Lynch] but it is what it is. Asuka, since she's come back - the same version of her. We still respect these three ladies, it's what creative is handing them. I don't agree with it. On RAW, I would have done a massive brawl and a massive pull-apart with all three of them. You don't need to be beating anyone before the pay-per-view. But if you need an answer, they beat you because they want to put them over." [32:52-33:47]

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka on the go-home edition of RAW before Hell in a Cell 2022.

Is Bully Ray right about how the RAW Women's storyline has been handled?

Bully Ray is certainly right that the three stars get ample screen time. But as you can see from the quote, he isn't a fan of Asuka losing before the Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, WWE has been criticized in the past for only involving women on TV when they are in a title feud.

While we have seen several women's feuds that haven't involved a title over the past few years, the criticism has partially been true. The WWE Hall of Famer is also spot-on in saying that they only invest when they want to.

However, there is no denying that WWE has invested significantly into turning Bianca Belair into a top star, as well as making Asuka one of the most decorated women in the promotion's history.

Becky Lynch will always be a central figure regardless of whether she's a champion.

