“They jumped on it” - Finn Balor on his most iconic WrestleMania entrance

While many fans expected Finn Balor to enter as The Demon at his first WrestleMania, he had something else more important in mind.

At WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Balor took the stage for his first WrestleMania with members of the LGBTQ+ community of New Orleans. The entrance featured everyone sporting Finn's iconic "Balor Club For Everyone" t-shirt.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently sat down with WWE on BT Sport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked how his WrestleMania 34 entrance came about, Balor said it was something important he wanted to use his platform for and that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon gave him the green light to do so.

"A lot of people were kinda like, you gotta definitely do The Demon at WrestleMania. It's your first WrestleMania; you got to do that entrance. I remember thinking, I think I got something that's cooler, like that's more important. I'd like to use my platform as a voice for change. And then it was about three weeks before Mania, and I brought it to Hunter and Stephanie, and they jumped on it straightaway and said 100% you can do that." [0:12 - 0:37]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



🏳️‍ Flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBQT+ community,



#WhatWentDown "That was a more important moment than any 'Demon' entrance could have ever been."🏳️‍Flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBQT+ community, @FinnBalor discusses his iconic entrance at WrestleMania 34. "That was a more important moment than any 'Demon' entrance could have ever been."🏳️‍🌈 Flanked by members of the New Orleans LGBQT+ community, @FinnBalor discusses his iconic entrance at WrestleMania 34.#WhatWentDown https://t.co/RLcqRg23qx

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Finn Balor reveals the people onstage with him weren't extras and were from the LGBTQ+ community

While there were questions at the time about whether extras were used for Balor's entrance, he went on to confirm that wasn't the case.

Balor said Triple H and Stephanie McMahon helped get him in touch with the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans to help make the entrance a reality.

"They helped me get in touch with the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans, and they were actually members of the community from there. They weren't like extras or anything like that. It was legit," Finn Balor revealed. "Having them up on stage and obviously, for me, that was a more important moment than any Demon entrance could have ever been." [0:38 - 0:59]

What do you make of Finn Balor's comments? Did you enjoy his first WrestleMania entrance? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE on BT Sport with a link back to this article for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Will Finn Balor have a marquee match at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes