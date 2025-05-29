"They just don't do anything for me" - WWE veteran's shocking claims on the future of Wyatt Sicks without Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke his mind about The Wyatt Sicks. The group came into focus after a shocking return this past Friday on SmackDown.

The Wyatts were out of action since December 2024 before their recent return to SmackDown. The members of the stable, led by Uncle Howdy, showed up to SmackDown and wreaked havoc, disrupting a tag team match. The group destroyed the blue brand's tag team division, laying out teams like the Street Profits, #DIY, and Fraxiom.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long mentioned that Bray Wyatt was an exceptional talent. Without Bray's creative vision, he felt The Wyatt Sicks lacked aura and mystique. The veteran manager was unsure of how WWE would successfully book the eerie faction.

"My thoughts on this, after the passing of Bray Wyatt, God rest his soul, they tried to bring them back the first time. They just don't do anything for me. It doesn't do it for me. Bray was the guy, and without him, that's just me, my opinion, I just don't see it working." [From 4:17 onwards]

After their spine-tingling appearance on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks blew out the candles on a cake dedicated to Bray Wyatt. It would have been the star's 38th birthday this past Friday.

