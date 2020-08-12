"They just buried us." - Arn Anderson on his experience before going to WWE

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are two legends of the wrestling world when it comes to their work in the tag team scene. There was a time when the two worked together in WWE as The Brainbusters, but before they made their way into WWE, they were working for Jim Crockett. Talking about his time in NWA, Arn Anderson revealed that he and Tully Blanchard were buried before they left NWA to go to WCW.

Arn Anderson on being buried in NWA before going to WWE

Arn Anderson, when he was leaving NWA to go to WWE, was confronted with a variety of issues. The moment it was known that they were leaving NWA to go to WWE, they started getting buried in NWA.

"And then they started beating us real quick on TV for no apparent reason with some good guys. We went out one night and had a 15-minute match with the Midnights. I think it was Houston or something, [and we] tore the joint down. This is right before we quit. Well, 30 minutes later, they had me go right back out with Steve Williams and put him over in three minutes. Steve Williams could've beat me in 30 seconds, that's not the point. They just buried us and the Midnight Express. It was one of those deals."

Talking about his experience on signing with WWE, Arn Anderson confessed that the excellent treatment they received made his wonder if they should have joined WWE earlier.

"I talked to Barry. I said, 'Tell Vince we're interested like pretty soon.' He said, 'let me get back to you, call me back in 30 minutes. Where are you guys at?' Well, we were going to Philly. That was going to be the next show. He says, 'tell me where you going to fly. Where you going to be and all that.' So we came in on the private plane, Philly. Next morning, we got up early, flew to New York, had a limo pick us up [and] took us to his house. We met with him out by the pool which, I thought, 'man, what the hell we been waiting on?'"