"They are just filling in a spot" - WWE veteran voices concern over Gunther's status before WrestleMania (Exclusive)

WWE is busy shaping up all the top storylines as we edge closer to another WrestleMania. The legendary Dutch Mantell recently admitted that apart from the characters in The Bloodline angle, every other talent, including Intercontinental Champion Gunther, was just filling a spot on TV.

While many expected WWE to continue advancing all the ongoing angles on the blue brand, Dutch Mantell felt this week's SmackDown was more of a "maintenance" show in which nothing substantial happened.

WWE's focus is evidently on getting the most out of the Bloodline-Sami Zayn saga, which has been one of the most talked-about angles ahead of WrestleMania. While Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Kevin Owens have been getting the spotlight, some of the other stars run the risk of fading away.

Gunther, who has been possibly WWE's breakout star over the past year, stands to lose some momentum in the process. During the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that Gunther, Strowman, Ricochet, and many others are just filling spots right now as all emphasis remains on The Bloodline.

"But Gunther and the Monster of all Monsters and little acrobat [Ricochet], they just fill in the spot now. And so is Imperium. They are just filling in a spot. I know Gunther is with them, and that's a way to expose him on TV, but SmackDown, even though the last segment was good, it all looked like maintenance. I know they are 35 days out from WrestleMania, and they are in SoFi Stadium, right?" [24:01 - 25:00]

Dutch Mantell reacts to WWE SmackDown's opening match

The most recent installment of SmackDown kicked off with a huge six-man tag team match. Gunther's Imperium emerged victorious over the babyface alliance of Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Ricochet.

As expected, the bout had a controversial finish as Gunther used a distraction to get the win for his faction. Drew McIntyre, Viking Raiders, and Sheamus also came out for a chaotic post-match segment.

Dutch Mantell admitted that while he had no problems with the match itself, the booking got a little "convoluted" during the final stages. Moreover, the former manager also didn't sound too convinced by the feud.

"It was okay. It was convoluted at the end. You thought McIntyre was going to enter the ring somewhere after Gunther but the Viking Raiders, they dispelled that thought. And then it was just, it was okay, but that's all I can say about it. I don't know who is mad at who, to tell you the truth. We should be mad at them for leading us that way. But I don't know where they are going to take that." [23:20 - 24:00]

Gunther is rumored to be facing Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. While the Intercontinental Champion has been in stellar form since winning the title last year, it remains to be seen whether he can overcome the two seasoned pros.

