"They just sacrificed them totally" - WWE veteran on The O.C. reuniting and attacking former champions on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has weighed in on The O.C. reuniting on SmackDown this week and getting into a brawl with The Viking Raiders.

Michin, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson were drafted to the blue brand together as a group during the 2023 WWE Draft. The Phenomenal One made his return during the show after being sidelined for a number of months due to an injury. They were confronted by Ivar, Erik, and Valhalla, which led to a brawl between the two stables, with the babyfaces standing tall at the end.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell commented on The Viking Raiders being taken out by The O.C., stating that WWE should've done things differently, as it hurt the Raiders.

"No, they just sacrificed them totally. I mean, surely they could've been a different way to do that? The Viking Raiders just walk out there to get the dogs**t beat out of them. And then the camera goes off but they swamp back like this. I don't know about that, I don't think that was a good introduction for AJ [Styles] and The OC. But the Vikings, it hurt them, and Valhalla. Well, it is what it is," said Mantell. [47:40 - 48:30]

The O.C. is scheduled to collide with The Viking Raiders on SmackDown next week

Next week's episode of the blue brand will be the go-home episode of Backlash. The show will also take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is the same location as the Premium Live Event. Bad Bunny has been advertised for next week's show, among several other talents.

One of the matches announced for SmackDown next week is The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders. The bout was made after the two parties got into a brawl last Friday night. This will be The O.C.'s first bout since being drafted to the blue brand.

