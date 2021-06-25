"They just tore the house down" - WWE legend Lita praises AEW match

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa battled in the main event of AEW Dynamite earlier this year. The unsanctioned match saw both AEW stars use a number of weapons and even thumbtacks, with Britt leaving the match with a crimson mask.

WWE legend Lita was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. During the interview, Lita was asked about the match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Lita said that she loved the match and added that it was the sort of match where it was so crazy that it didn't matter who had won or lost:

Holy sh*t, right? Insane. That was great that they got that spotlight but just to talk about — you just need a moment that brings you up from a wrestler that people have heard about to just knock your stock up. You know, I think Thunder Rosa won the match but it was one of those where it’s like it doesn’t matter. They just tore the house down and there’s also no counterpoint. There’s no counterargument. Like that was an awesome match. I mean not to mention — or yes, actually to mention, the crazy stuff they did. I saw the bag come out and I was like, ‘I’m for sure there’s thumbtacks in there’ and yeah, they fully went for it. Not for a gender or for an amount of time in the business. They went for it and delivered. It was crazy. H/T: Post Wrestling

Britt Baker is currently feuding with Nyla Rose over the AEW Women's Championship

Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021 to win the AEW Women's Championship, ending Shida's year-long reign with the title.

On the following Dynamite, Britt Baker's championship celebration was interrupted by former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. Rose has been in dominant form in recent weeks and is set to challenge Baker in the coming weeks.

You can check out Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette HERE.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Arjun