"They kept on paying him"- WWE Hall of famer offers insight behind Iron Sheik's firing (Exclusive)

The Iron Sheik was one of the best heels in WWE (then known as WWF) during his time with the promotion in the 1980s. During this run with the company, he became the first and only Iranian-born WWE Champion in the company's history but only held the title for less than a month.

His legendary rivalry with Hulk Hogan during this time saw the Hulkster defeat The Iron Sheik for the championship which started his iconic 1474-day title reign. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long provided insight regarding The Sheik's brief time in WCW before being let go from the promotion.

The former SmackDown General Manager spoke on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He explained how the promotion kept on paying him, long after he was let go from the promotion.

"Yeah, well, they did that one time at WCW. I remember they paid The Iron Sheik and God rest his soul, and they had already fired him. Well, those guys had contracts, that's what I'm saying, they had contracts. When they fired Sheik, they never called their office and told them that he was fired. So, they never killed his contract. They kept on paying him," Long said. [From 2:39 onwards]

The Iron Sheik went on to become one of the most iconic heels in the business. In addition to becoming the WWF World Heavyweight Champion, he even won the WWF Tag Team Championship with Nikolai Volkoff. He was recognized for his efforts in 2005 when The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame.

