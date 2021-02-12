"They all kind of pitch into each other" - Triple H on where WWE NXT will air in the future

Ever since it was announced that the WWE Network was moving to Peacock this March, there have been rumors that NXT will wind up on the streaming platform later this year once the NHL moves to the USA Network this fall.

Today on the Triple H Global Media Call, he was asked about the possibility of WWE NXT airing live on Peacock going forward and had this to say.

"To be honest, I'm not 100% sure in those conversations that would be a question for, you know, a Nick [Khan] or a Steph [McMahon] or somebody, I'm not at that level of detail with the Peacock thing, I haven't been engaged in it at that point. The great thing about NXT and its placement right now on USA, one they're extremely happy with the product two, they're extremely happy where it sits, but you have to look at it all as one big circular kind of universe. They all kind of pitch into each other. And so having the platform of USA with NXT, much like RAW to pitch you to Peacock and to pay per views and all the other content. That's just me speaking would seem like it would be the best place for it to be."

"People are watching content on so many different platforms ... to just say that in today's world only one of those platforms matter is naive."



- Triple H talking about how TV ratings aren't the only barometer of success during today's NXT conference call with the media. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2021

"The relationship with USA is really strong" - Triple H on the future of WWE NXT on the USA Network

Triple H went on to say he believes the relationship between the USA Network and WWE is very strong. He added that at the end of the day, the goal is to get more eyes on the WWE product than ever before.

"The relationship with USA is really strong and remains for NXT where it goes in the future I you know obviously for any anything that's that's up in the air and as these platforms shift and move and their desire to push subscribers and or viewers in certain directions obviously is a part of this. But the great thing about Peacock this NBCU relationship it just strengthens across the board. They're all synergistic to each other. And, you know, when you talk about the size and the strength of Peacock, it just increases the viewership dramatically. So if there's a special event coming on there, the ability for more people than ever before, by far, to be able to see that event. And to have eyeballs on that event and to get cross-promotion across everything is bigger than it's ever been before. And that's the goal."

HHH asked if any discussions of NXT to Peacock by @SeanRossSapp: Says USA is happy w/ NXT right now. They like how NXT & RAW on USA can pitch people over to Peacock. — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) February 11, 2021

