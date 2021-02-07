"They didn't know what to do with him!" - Former WWE writer reveals original plans for Stephanie McMahon/Test storyline [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer and creative Vince Russo has commented on how the company handled WWE Superstar Test and his involvement in what became the Triple H/Stephanie McMahon marriage storyline.

In the latest episode of SK Wrestling's Off the SKript with Dr Chris Featherstone, the former lead writer was critical of how Test was presented in WWE, implying he could - and would - have been a much bigger star in the business, had Russo and Ed Ferrara not jumped ship to WCW. Russo also commented on the personal side of Test, calling him "very respectful" behind the scenes.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say:

"They did not know what to do with this guy! How do you not know what to do with that guy? Really?! Forget it, bro… Never gave you a problem behind the scenes, very respectful, no ego. The sky would have been the limit for him had we stayed. No question about it."

Vince Russo on Test's involvement with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

21 years ago today, Triple H married a passed out Stephanie McMahon at a drive-thru wedding service in Las Vegas 💍 @TripleH @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/Eabsq1HgmF — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 29, 2020

Russo would go on to describe the apparent changes that were made to a storyline involving Stephanie McMahon. As we all know, originally, Test was due to marry the daughter of the the WWE CEO, but she would ultimately end up marrying Triple H instead, under bizarre circumstances.

As it turns out, Test was due to stand Stephanie McMahon up at the alter.

"He didn't get overshadowed. I think what you saw 20 years ago was foreshadowing. They don’t know how to get people over. On our dime, Stephanie McMahon and Test had a relationship. They were gonna get married. On our dime, Test was gonna stand Stephanie up at the alter. And then it was gonna go down with Shane and Vince. That was the story. Bro, once we left, and whoever came up with Triple H marrying Stephanie - I’m sure it was them, because of what was going on at the time."

You can watch the full clip between Dr Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo below:

