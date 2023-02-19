"They did the Liv pass out thing again"- WWE Universe erupts after Liv Morgan gets eliminated early on at the Women's Elimination Chamber match

WWE Universe took to Twitter to react after Liv Morgan was eliminated second from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The Elimination Chamber event began with the Women's Elimination Chamber match, where Natalya and Morgan started the match. After a brutal brawl, Raquel Rodriguez was added to the match, and the latter showcased some brilliant moves on the other women before Nikki Cross entered.

Eventually, Cross was eliminated by Rodriguez, who threw her through one of the pods. Nattie and Asuka took out Morgan after The Empress of Tomorrow grabbed Liv by the arm in an armbar. Shortly afterward, Carmella took out Nattie, and both Mella and Asuka teamed up to take out Rodriguez.

The match ended after The Empress of Tomorrow used the Asuka Lock to get a submission from Mella, thus earning an opportunity to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Wrestling fans went berserk after Morgan's early elimination, as they blamed WWE for using the 'passing out' technique to eliminate the former.

While most fans didn't like Liv Morgan's booking in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, some of them backed Morgan and appreciated her for not tapping out.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Liv Morgan getting eliminated this early was a nasty piece of business. Liv Morgan getting eliminated this early was a nasty piece of business.

max @washedboymax @WrestlingHumble at least she went out like a champ @WrestlingHumble at least she went out like a champ

ALEX (WrestleCent) @WrestleCent @WrestlingHumble Took both of them to eliminate her tho. Protected enough for me 🤷🏻‍♂️ @WrestlingHumble Took both of them to eliminate her tho. Protected enough for me 🤷🏻‍♂️

Opportunistic Drifter. @UNFREE_WORLD @WrestlingHumble I like that she needed two people to do it tho @WrestlingHumble I like that she needed two people to do it tho

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the former SmackDown Women's Champion in the coming weeks as WWE heads towards WrestleMania. Morgan will surely look for a way to enter the Show of Shows.

