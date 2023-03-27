"They’ll know more about the person behind the character"- Charlotte Flair shares how she has gained confidence throughout her WWE career

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her confidence inside the ring and how her character has developed.

Flair is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the industry and has gained immense popularity and support from fans from around the world. The Queen will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, Flair mentioned that her current gimmick doesn't lack any confidence. She further added how she has opened up about her body issues, which has helped fans get to know her better.

Charlotte said:

“The one thing Charlotte the character doesn’t lack is confidence,” she said. “I think me opening up and talking about the body issue struggles, maybe they’ll know more about the person behind the character, behind the robes, behind the titles." (H/T- TV Insider)

Charlotte Flair spoke about how much she likes her current gimmick

Charlotte Flair recently spoke about how much she likes her current gimmick in WWE.

During the same interview, The Queen also mentioned that her character always has armor on, which doesn't let the audience know what's going on with her.

The SmackDown Women's Champion further added that her rivalry with the Judgment Day member has allowed her to showcase the softer side, which she likes.

"The Charlotte Flair character seems to always have armor on. I think it’s very important to send the message just because someone appears a certain way doesn’t mean they don’t have the same human problems and insecurities others have. I love that I’m getting to show a softer side of myself," said Flair.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Flair and Ripley.

What are your thoughts on their ongoing feud? Sound off in the comment section below.

