"They lost me about three weeks ago" - WWE legend uninterested in Damage CTRL storyline (Exclusive)

WWE's WrestleMania stories moved forward on SmackDown this week, with Bayley and Iyo Sky being involved in a backstage brawl. Following the show, Dutch Mantell claimed that while bored with the narrative, he had high hopes for Sky vs. Bayley.

As the women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley picked IYO Sky as her opponent, beginning a full-blown feud against the faction she founded, Damage CTRL.

During the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE had "lost him" with the Damage CTRL storyline nearly three weeks ago. The former manager felt that the build around the Women's Championship could have been a lot more straightforward:

"Well, like Sid said, hell! They lost me about three weeks ago. I knew what they were shooting for, but I said, 'Wait a minute; they are going all around instead of zeroing in on it.' It's the whole group, and that's completely lost me." [29:00 onwards]

Dutch Mantell, though, still enjoyed Iyo Sky's sit-down interview and believes the WWE Universe might actually be behind the Japanese star.

He was also confident that Sky and Bayley, despite the inconsistencies in the weekly booking, would put on a solid championship match at WrestleMania.

"But, the interview was good, it was well done and they have to watch that little Japanese girl. She maybe the crowd may love her because she talked rational and well and we'll see, it will be a great match." [9:30 onwards]

Considering how popular Bayley is, many would have hoped for WWE to possibly give her and Iyo Sky the chance to headline night one.

While The Rock's tag team match is seemingly set for the main event spot, Bayley and Sky might look to steal the show with one of the best matches on the entire card.

