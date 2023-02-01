"They haven't made me do anything" - Lacey Evans slams fans for questioning her new WWE persona

Lacey Evans slammed a fan who questioned her heroism and on-screen character.

Lacey Evans is one of the most popular women in WWE. Her looks and toughness in the ring have made her a fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Evans is often known for putting her fans in their place if she doesn't agree with their comments.

Recently, the SmackDown Superstar posted a photo on Twitter where she addressed herself as an American hero. A fan took exception to this and claimed that a real hero doesn't demand respect.

"An such a humble one at that!! I know it’s all a script, but you shouldn’t be letting them make you be so disrespectful &demanding homage. A REAL hero NEVER craves or demands such things," wrote the fan.

Evans didn't hold back as she slammed the fan for his comments, saying that she meant every word.

"They haven't made me do anything. Go reread this. Come back, read it again, and know I meant every word."

Lacey Evans recently took a shot at Charlotte Flair

It looks like Lacey Evans doesn't just take shots at fans; she isn't afraid to go after anyone on social media. Recently, she seemingly fired shots at current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

When a fan called her a queen, Evans said that queens come from royalty and inheritance before asking fans not to call her that again.

"Queens come from royalty, silver spoons and inherentance. Don't ever call me that again," tweeted Evans.

It looks like WWE is intent on pushing the SmackDown star considering her recent gimmick change. Maybe this could be a way for her to start feuding with Charlotte sometime in the near future. We will have to wait and see if something comes from this.

Do you want to see Lacey vs. Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments section.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes