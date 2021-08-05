"They have made the title irrelevant" - Al Snow on what WWE has done to the 24/7 Championship

When WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship, people thought it would be the second coming of the Hardcore Championship. But it didn't turn out that way, and former WWE Superstar Al Snow thinks the company has already made that title irrelevant.

Al Snow was a recent guest on the It's My House podcast to discuss his WWE career and various other subjects. When the 24/7 Championship was brought up, Snow had plenty to say about what WWE has done to that title.

"They have made the title irrelevant," Al Snow said. "So the people that were holding it are irrelevant as well. And that's the wrong thing to do. You know the talent should be like, 'Oh crap it's here, I'm going to go get it' type of thing, and then it could have really meant more, and therefore, what they did with it on TV would be even more entertaining for you because you would care about it, it would matter."

Al Snow on how WWE can improve the 24/7 Championship

Al Snow has his own ideas on how WWE can improve the prestige of the 24/7 Championship, but it's unlikely that the company would look to implement any of them.

"You should think if you get the title now, you can get better paid next year or the champion instead of just getting paid - we'll just say 100 bucks a night - now you're getting paid 500 tonight," Al Snow continued. "Depending on the title, maybe for the 24/7 title, it would be the lowest you can pay 500. If you're the Intercontinental Champion, it's 1000. If you're the tag team champions, it's 1200. If it's the heavyweight title, it's $2,000 a night. Well, if it were real, let's face facts. You know, I don't have a title right now. Yeah, I'm gonna go, and I'm gonna win the 24/7 title."

Reggie currently holds the WWE 24/7 Championship and has been defending it on both RAW and SmackDown as of late.

What do you think of Al Snow's comments? Do you think WWE can save the 24/7 Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

