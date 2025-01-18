"They make me whole" - Bronson Reed fuels WWE return rumors with revealing statement

WWE RAW is currently riding high in its Netflix era, but a dark cloud looms on the horizon. Bronson Reed is still on the shelf, but getting closer to returning to wreak havoc with his Tsunami. The star recently went public with a conflicting internal issue that will surely add to his ominous persona.

Reed suffered an ankle injury during WarGames in November and was announced as being out of action indefinitely. He had taken the side of Solo Sikoa and became a part of his Bloodline at Survivor Series. However, the PLE did not turn out to be what Reed had expected as he injured himself while attempting a Tsunami from the top of the cage on Roman Reigns. Since his injury, Reed has remained relevant and kept his name alive while on hiatus, mainly by firing shots and taunts on social media.

Reed is known for his dark, cryptic messages to the WWE Universe and the locker room. The 36-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo of officials ordering him away after one of his recent segments of destruction. Bronson claimed these moments are truly zen for him as they make him whole. He included the "hourglass not done" emoji to fuel the rumors and speculation.

"These moments amongst the chaos for me are truly zen. They make me whole. [hourglass not done emoji] #BRONSONREED #WWE," Bronson Reed wrote.

Injury update on WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed was gaining momentum in his biggest push yet from World Wrestling Entertainment when he shattered his ankle during WarGames. The brutal injury came when Reed performed a dive off the top of the cage.

Reed underwent surgery a few weeks after Survivor Series and has been recovering at home ever since. While he's out of action indefinitely, the 36-year-old is preparing for his return. Netflix recently reported that Reed will remain in a cast and avoid any weight-bearing activity for at least three more weeks. It was noted that Reed would still have a lengthy recovery ahead of him at that point.

Big Bronson is a former NXT North American Champion, holding the strap for forty-one days in 2021. He also won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

