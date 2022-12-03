"They need to hurry and push you" - Triple H could bring 26-year-old superstar to RAW, according to WWE Universe

After last night's NXT Live event, the WWE universe has been speculating that Triple H might be adding another superstar to the red brand. Last night, Dexter Lumis reunited with Indi Hartwell, which led fans to believe that she will be coming to RAW.

Last year, Indi Hartwell of The Way began a romantic storyline with Dexter Lumis. He stalked her and the members of the group during their days on the Black and Gold brand.

After several hurdles, the two love birds reunited and got married to become an on-screen couple. Unfortunately, the storyline got scrapped after NXT was rebooted, and Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae slowly moved away.

The most recent WWE NXT live event witnessed Indi Hartwell reunite with Dexter Lumis, which left the fans in awe. Fans began wondering if Hartwell could be next in line to receive a call-up from Triple H to Monday Night RAW. Here's how the fans reacted to their reunion:

🛸TheLoneCoyote🛸👽 TheTruthIsOutThere👽 @xgunsblazingx @indi_hartwell We are still here...we haven't left. We just want you guys back together. I wish you'd finally go to Raw .... @indi_hartwell We are still here...we haven't left. We just want you guys back together. I wish you'd finally go to Raw ....

Joey Romano @JoeyRomanoWWE @indi_hartwell Now just follow him to the main roster and connect with Candace and Johnny and bring back the Way @indi_hartwell Now just follow him to the main roster and connect with Candace and Johnny and bring back the Way

Itsmeawrestlingfan @ThomasACriswell @indi_hartwell YESSSSSS!!!!!!! Please move Index to the main roster I miss you two together on my TV. You and Dexter vs Miz and Maryse with Johnny and Candice in your corner. Cause This Is The Way!!!!!! @indi_hartwell YESSSSSS!!!!!!! Please move Index to the main roster I miss you two together on my TV. You and Dexter vs Miz and Maryse with Johnny and Candice in your corner. Cause This Is The Way!!!!!!

Nephisa Katz @Nephisa @indi_hartwell They need to hurry and push you up to be with Dexter! Then you can have a mix tag. Index vs Miz and misses @indi_hartwell They need to hurry and push you up to be with Dexter! Then you can have a mix tag. Index vs Miz and misses

It seems likely that Triple H could bring Indi Hartwell to the main roster as she can help Dexter Lumis continue his feud with The Miz and possibly Maryse in a mixed tag team match down the line.

Triple H got 4/5th of The Way on Monday Night RAW

The Way was a unique stable on the Black and Gold brand, consisting of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell. A year later, Dexter Lumis joined the group.

Initially, Lumis was not an original member of the group and found his way through love by being involved in a romantic storyline with Indi Hartwell. In the end, the stable accepted him as their member.

Currently, Triple H has four out of the five members of The Way on the red brand. After becoming the Chief Content Officer, Hunter rehired Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis to work on WWE RAW.

Austin Theory is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are feuding with The Miz. Elsewhere, Candice LeRae made her return after WarGames and went after Damage CTRL.

Do you think The Way will reunite on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes