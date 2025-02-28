"They don't need The Rock at WrestleMania this year" - WWE veteran drops bombshell statement

  • home icon
By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 04:09 GMT
Cody Rhodes and The Rock on SmackDown last Friday [Image: WWE.com]
Wrestling legend and former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about The Rock's involvement with the company's storylines. The Final Boss was on SmackDown last week for a bombshell announcement.

On SmackDown, The Final Boss offered Cody a chance to be 'his champion' and promised to set up his family for life. The Hollywood star promised Rhodes fame and fortune and asked for his soul in return.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran claimed WWE has a star-studded roster and doesn't need The Rock's services at the Show of Shows this year. Cornette felt the Final Boss was just going to confuse the biggest storyline heading into Mania season, just like he did last year.

"Did we talk a few weeks ago? They don't need The Rock at WrestleMania this year, or they didn't. Maybe they're not getting him now. He just comes in and confuses the issue and muddies the water at the top level, the top program right at WrestleMania time, again. This time it's later than it was last year. So do they have time to course correct if there is backlash?" [23:00 - 23:35]
The Rock expects an answer from Cody Rhodes

The bombshell promo caught Cody Rhodes by surprise, and the Undisputed WWE Champion was visibly flustered.

Rock acknowledged Cody's shock and claimed he did not need an answer immediately. The Final Boss announced that he would be at the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

He expected Cody would have had enough time by then to make up his mind and share his response with the world.

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes has to say to The Final Boss when the two megastars meet at the Elimination Chamber.

