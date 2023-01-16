"They never call me" - Released former women's champion on potential return at the WWE Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble has seen some incredible surprises over the past four years. However, several WWE legends are yet to appear in the match.

One woman who is yet to feature in the Women's Royal Rumble Match is Candice Michelle. The former star was released from the company in 2009 and has since made sporadic appearances. Her most recent return saw her capture the 24/7 Championship as part of a backstage segment with Melina and Kelly Kelly.

Michelle could be included in this year's bout after recently revealing that she is open to a return. But the company hasn't contacted her yet about a potential appearance. Speaking to Ring The Belle, the former women's champion noted:

"I get this question all the time. I'm so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, 'Why didn't you show up?' I was like, 'The truth is they just never called me.' They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven't made the list yet. So I'm hoping this year; it's in Texas. I live in Texas. It's a good year to go back, I'm just saying. I'm ready. I hope it happens, but we'll see what they do." (H/T Fightful)

Candice Michelle hasn't appeared on WWE TV since 2019

The WWE Women's Revolution has been in full swing over the past few years. However, it appears that Candice Michelle isn't someone that the company has asked to return to be part of the proceedings.

The former WWE Women's Champion last appeared as part of the RAW Reunion more than four years ago. During the show, she won the 24/7 Championship after turning heel and attacking Kelly Kelly.

CANDICE MICHELLE @DIVACANDICEM I absolutely love being back at Raw @wwe reunion! These legends have become dear friends that I have learned a ton from and always have a great time with. One love to my brothers @steveaustinbsr ricflairnatureboy instagram.com/p/B0M8aVbBw7_/… I absolutely love being back at Raw @wwe reunion! These legends have become dear friends that I have learned a ton from and always have a great time with. One love to my brothers @steveaustinbsr ricflairnatureboy instagram.com/p/B0M8aVbBw7_/…

Just moments later, Alundra Blayze locked her in a submission hold and forced her to tap, which led to a title change with Melina as the designated referee.

Do you want to see Candice Michelle in the WWE Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

