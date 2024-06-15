"They had nothing" - Wrestling veteran rips into WWE for Cody Rhodes' booking disaster (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo feels WWE has lost the plot with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, defeating Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Since winning the gold, Cody has had two major title defenses. He beat AJ Styles at Backlash France and then defended his championship against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 38-year-old is now gearing up for another defense against The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that WWE had no creative direction planned for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania. He felt the company should have had some credible heels ready to face the Undisputed WWE Champion. Russo detailed that Cody's feuds have been placeholders until The Rock or Roman Reigns return.

"Just another filler till we get to The Rock or Roman Reigns, that's all it is. With all the emphasis they put into, 'He's [Cody Rhodes] gotta finish his story!' They [WWE] had zero plans in place for after he finished his story. They should have had heels lined up—strong heels! They had nothing. So you literally got the champion by just kind of wallowing in a sea [of obscurity]. Yeah, man, that's where he is," he said. [From 0:45 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes confronted The Phenomenal One. The mutual respect between the two stars took a back seat, as they fired shots at each other over who would say "I Quit" during their encounter this Saturday.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this war of attrition later tonight.

