Long before Rikishi became a WWE legend as a Samoan Sumo wrestler who assaulted his foes with hilarious Stink Faces, he was involved in a terrifying incident that would shape his future life.

Born in the Anoa'i family to Solofa Fatu, Rikishi - along with his brothers Tonga Kid and Umaga - would all make quite an impression in the wrestling world. The same family has produced wrestling legends in every generation, including Rikishi's own uncles, Afa, Sika, Yokozuna, and later, Roman Reigns. Even The Rock belongs to the extended Anoa'i family.

Before he could make a splash in the wrestling scene, though, Rikishi got involved with the wrong crowd when he was a teenager. In a recent interview with GV Wire, while promoting his return to Fresno for a memorabilia show, the legendary superstar spoke about a terrifying incident that changed the course of his life.

He said there was a time when he was "getting into things" that he was not supposed to. Due to his involvement in that crowd, he was shot during a drive-by shooting.

"I was kind of getting into things that I wasn’t supposed to get into. One day I got hit by a drive-by shooting and that kind of changed my outlook on life."

The WWE legend added that he survived and was given a second chance, and that changed his outlook on life. But this was not before he was pronounced dead for a duration of three minutes at the General Hospital in San Francisco.

"I was given a second chance. They pronounced me dead for three minutes in the General Hospital in San Francisco. To be able to see the pain of my family … I was in hospital for two months. As I looked around, I seen a lot of hurt on my family, hurt on my mother’s face, my parents. I felt it was my responsibility to be able to make this better."

How Rikishi changed his life after the drive-by shooting and became a WWE legend

The shooting was a significant moment in the WWE legend's life. As dramatic as the incident was, it made Rikishi change how he approached his life.

He said the shooting helped him grow overnight.

"I kind of grew up into a man overnight."

The biggest change came in his life when he was sent to live and train with his uncles Afa and Sika, two WWE legends in their own right. He joined the family wrestling business and became one of the most memorable stars of all time thanks to his character and charisma.

What's your favorite moment from the WWE legend's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes