"They put me in this stupid hood"- a surprising name was pitched to be Kane's other brother in WWE

Kane and The Undertaker are two of the most iconic WWE characters in history. However, the Brothers of Destruction, as they’re known now, could have been a lot more different as Matt Morgan was pitched to be the Big Red Machine's other brother by the promotion.

Morgan signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2002 and was a part of OVW until 2005. The former TNA World Tag Team Champion then made a few appearances on SmackDown before parting ways with the company.

During a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Matt Morgan revealed that during his time on the developmental, a pitch was made for him to wear a mask which was opposed by Jim Cornette.

“So no, Johnny Ace and Stephanie wanted me to wear a mask to work on my body language, right? And so I remember Jim Cornette just being like, ‘What? What are you doing? He’s like our top babyface champion. Why has he got to wear this? This is stupid.’ Like, totally put me over. And I’ll always be grateful to Jimmy for that. I love Jimmy. And anyway, so they put me in this stupid hood, and Jimmy found a way to make it work because he’s freaking brilliant.”

Morgan added that Stephanie McMahon told him that they planned to bring him on TV programming as Kane's brother.

So then eventually, you know, Stephanie once told me that like, you know, if you don’t like it, tell us, you know, blah, blah, blah. But you might. We have an idea for you with this. If you do like it, you know, and you would be brought on to television and to work with Kane. (H/T- Inside the ropes)

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021

Kane is one of the most fearsome wrestlers in WWE. The Big Red Machine was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over two decades, during which he became the World Champion multiple times.

Other than being an active wrestler, the Devil's Favorite Demon also played the role of on-screen general manager during 'The Authority' era. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

