Shawn Michaels recently provided an update regarding when Ava Raine and Valerie Loureda will debut on WWE NXT.

In 2020, Ava Raine was signed by the company but hasn't made any major appearances. Earlier this year, Valerie Loureda, a former MMA star, was signed by the company but hasn't joined any brands.

During a media call with Kevin H. Kellam, Shawn Michaels promoted the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. He also provided an update regarding the future of these stars who are yet to make their debut on WWE NXT:

"So look, both are coming along great. I don't want to give out all the trade secrets and stuff, but I think easily in my opinion, 2023 or sure," said Michaels. "But they are both getting awfully darn close... I would easily say both of them, maybe by the end of the year but absolutely 2023 and certainly in the future. They're very close."

It will be interesting to see when these two stars make their way to NXT.

Shawn Michaels announces new NXT premium live event

After the new regime, several changes were made to all three brands in WWE. Unfortunately, NXT UK was shut down, however, NXT Europe was announced as a replacement.

During a media call with Shawn Michaels and Kevin H. Kellam, he was promoting the upcoming Halloween Havoc. He also announced a brand new premium live event for the brand.

The event will be called TakeOver: Deadline, which will be taking place on December 10th. Interestingly, WWE has brought back the word TakeOver, which was removed by the old regime for premium live events.

It will be interesting to see if it will be a regular TakeOver or a premium live event filled with gimmick matches similar to Extreme Rules or Halloween Havoc.

