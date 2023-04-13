“They’re both f**kin alphas” - WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on Vince McMahon co-existing with Dana White

What would it be like to have WWE's Vince McMahon and UFC's Dana White working under the same umbrella?

Following WrestleMania 39, it was announced that the two companies would merge under Endeavor. Together with the two sports entertainment powerhouses, this new company will be valued at over 20 billion dollars once the merger is complete.

On the latest episode of the Kliq This Podcast, Kevin Nash spoke about the recent merger between WWE and UFC. When asked if he thought Vince McMahon and Dana White would be able to co-exist, Nash believes the two will get along fine even though both men are considered alphas.

"I think fine. They're both f**kin alphas,"Kevin Nash said. "They're fine. Once it gets past the f**king who's c**k is bigger. [laughs]" [Timestamp: 2:23 - 2:37]

Kevin Nash believes WWE and UFC must remain independent of each other

Rumors of the two companies working together have been downplayed by Endeavor management, and it appears it will be business as usual for WWE and UFC going forward.

Kevin Nash believes that's the right decision and thinks both companies need to remain independent of one another.

"They have to, because anybody can throw a shoot," Kevin Nash said. "There's no psychology, there's no booking. There's matchmaking. There's a weigh-in, and two guys go out there and beat the f**k out of each other. By the time it's high def and everything else, I paid $13,600 for the night to watch a UFC, there's a real good chance that I could be out of f**king matches in an hour. And that's always the beauty of f**king professional wrestling."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"If I tell you, we're gonna give you five hours on Saturday and five hours on Sunday. You'll probably get 10 and a half hours because I'm in control of it because it's a f**king work." [Timestamp: 06:53 - 08:10]

