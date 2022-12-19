"They're getting over" - WWE veteran heaps praise on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was full of praise for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, stating that the duo works better as heels.

Since joining forces, Ronda and Shayna have wreaked havoc on the SmackDown Women's division. The duo recently attacked Raquel Rodriguez during a backstage segment on the blue brand after injuring the latter's arm a few weeks back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about the former MMA stablemates' work as heels. The former WWE manager also mentioned that pushing Rousey as a face was a mistake.

"I like [Ronda] Rousey and [Shayna] Baszler as a team. They're heels and they act like heels. They don't give a sh** about nobody else. They just talking to themselves. They don't give a crap about the fans, they just go and just beat people up. And they're getting over. I mean, I think they're getting over more now than they were in the past because they were trying to push Ronda as a babyface. That was a big, big mistake."

He continued:

I mean, her being a heel is her default mode. [She] goes out there, she wants to slap kids and all this kind of stuff. She's very entertaining too. I like her walk through the ring, because that's when she's telling her story. They're getting over and I liked what they did Miss Raquel [Rodriguez]." [41:06 - 42:12]

Ronda Rousey could reportedly face Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have targeted Raquel Rodriguez over the last few weeks. The duo were supposed to face Shotzi and Big Mami Cool in a tag team match, but the heels took out Rodriguez before the bout.

Está bastante claro que Raquel va a retar a Ronda por el Victoria para Liv Morgan y Tegan Nox sobre Ronda Rousey y Shayna Baszler por interferencia de Raquel Rodríguez.Está bastante claro que Raquel va a retar a Ronda por el #SmackDown Women's Championship en Royal Rumble. Victoria para Liv Morgan y Tegan Nox sobre Ronda Rousey y Shayna Baszler por interferencia de Raquel Rodríguez. Está bastante claro que Raquel va a retar a Ronda por el #SmackDown Women's Championship en Royal Rumble. https://t.co/SrqJzHhvwu

However, the former NXT Women's Champion could get a chance at retribution at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, as per recent reports. The duo could face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Do you think Raquel has a chance to usurp Ronda Rousey? Sound off below and let us know!

