"They're going to go through a list of part-timers" - Big E on his chances of working Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania opponent is still unknown. While there are many ways the company can go, Big E has garnered a lot of support from the WWE Universe to get that spot.

Big E recently sat down with WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry on SiriusXM's Busted Open. He talked about the realistic possibility of getting that elusive spot with Roman at the biggest show of the year.

"But you know in the same vein. I'm not here to turn down any opportunity that comes my way either. But you also know how it is man, they're going to go through a list of part-timers, the big names the big money guys who work once a year, and they're gonna go through that list and if they if they can't get all those guys booked for that Roman spot for WrestleMania, then it's kind of like now, who do we look to that works here on a weekly basis, who's actually been grinding. And now maybe we give them an opportunity."

We are LIVE this morning! @TheMarkHenry & @bullyray5150 - The Hall of Fame and Pain are hosting 9-Noon eastern.



And kicking off the show will be @WWEBigE talking all things wrestling, as well as honoring #MartinLutherKingJr.



Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/LwbXlMnTFu — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 18, 2021

"I'm gonna give you the best I can on that day" - Big E on always putting his best foot forward in WWE

Big E made it clear that he is more focused on doing the best he possibly can each time he is on WWE television and controlling what he can control, as he explained to Henry.

"So you know, my goal is... Hey man, I always had this perspective of you get what you're given, and you make the best of it and that doesn't mean like, here's my promo and I say exactly what's on the page. No, it means I do my best to make this few minutes, as good as I can, and sometimes it's like fighting for something that I really believe in and saying, I'm not saying this I'm saying this instead, or saying, This is what I believe this match needs to be so that's always my perspective is I'm going to take you tell me the time you tell me the segment. You tell me the direction. I'm gonna give you the best I've got maybe it won't be as good as it can be week in, week out, but I'm gonna give you the best I can on that day."

Would you like to see Big E face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Who should Big E face at this year's event? Sound off in the comments.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.