"They’re just like NO" – Former SmackDown Women's Champion on WWE rejecting her pitches

WWE has made it a point to distance themselves from ultra-violent matches after becoming a more family-friendly product. That was probably the reason why former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan's pitches were rejected.

Liv Morgan achieved her lifelong dream of becoming women's champion when she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2022.

After successfully defending the title at SummerSlam 2022, she lost her belt to the former UFC star at Extreme Rules 2022. Since dropping the title, Liv Morgan has changed her character to a more unhinged version.

Speaking on Out of Character, she revealed how she pitched certain extreme matches to WWE but they were shot down.

"It’s only gonna get more hardcore. That’s the reason I fell in love with WWE. I was five years old, there’s wasn’t a story that got me, it was the TLC and the hardcore matches that really caught my eye and made me fall in love with wrestling."

She went on to add:

"To fast forward to being able to live out this crazy extreme fantasy that I always had, it feels so fitting and full circle, I wouldn’t want to do anything else right now. Thoroughly, thoroughly having fun and enjoying myself and seeing how extreme I can get. If I was able to tell you the things I’ve pitched, they’re just like NO." (3:25 - 4:19)

Liv Morgan had a strong showing at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Liv Morgan entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble at the #2 spot alongside Rhea Ripley. Both women were among the final three participants, with Asuka being the third.

Liv Morgan Except for the first women’s royal rumble, every runner up has ended up in a championship match at that Wrestlemania.Liv Morgan Except for the first women’s royal rumble, every runner up has ended up in a championship match at that Wrestlemania. Liv Morgan 👀 https://t.co/5CShdquBbi

All three women were on the ringside apron in the closing stages of the match when the Empress of Tomorrow sprayed green mist on Liv Morgan's face. This allowed Rhea Ripley to toss out both women to become the first ever star to win the Women's Royal Rumble from the #1 position.

Her performance in the Rumble earned Liv Morgan widespread praise and it remains to be seen if she is in the mix for any titles in 2023. 2022 was a landmark year for her as she won the Money in the Bank briefcase as well as the SmackDown Women's Championship.

