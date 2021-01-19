"They're at the point now where it doesn't even matter" - Vince Russo on the Roman Reigns-Adam Pearce storyline (Exclusive)

On SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on the major SmackDown storyline involving Adam Pearce and Roman Reigns. Reigns and Pearce were scheduled to have a match for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, Pearce claimed that he was not medically cleared for the match and replaced himself with Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown, where he has aligned himself with his now special counsel, Paul Heyman. Since joining forces with Heyman, the Big Dog has been on a roll but now seems unable to get out of a prolonged feud with Kevin Owens.

Speaking on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said that WWE has reached a point where the feud involving Roman Reigns, Adam Pearce, and Kevin Owens does not even matter.

"Two weeks ago, Paul Heyman pulled some strings to get Adam Pearce in a match. The next week, Adam Pearce claims that he is not cleared to wrestle and puts Kevin Owens in the match. What happened to the strings Paul Heyman pulled? They could put anything out there, it doesn't matter if it makes sense or if it doesn't. They're at the point now where it doesn't even matter. When I saw the end of SmackDown, I'm like, "Are you guys serious man?" said Vince Russo.

Russo also commented on how this storyline has ceased to make any sense following the segment which saw Paul Heyman 'pull some strings' to get Adam Pearce into a match.

The most recent episode of SmackDown does not make Roman Reigns look good

Vince Russo also suggested that Adam Pearce's antics on the last episode of SmackDown made Roman Reigns come across as weak.

"Did Adam Pearce just outsmart Roman Reigns? So Adam Pearce just one -upped the head of the table?" said Vince Russo.

Adam Pearce claimed on SmackDown that he was cleared to wrestle due to a nagging knee injury and instead brought out Kevin Owens as his replacement, a decision that infuriated Roman Reigns. Russo felt this was a poor decision by WWE Creative.

