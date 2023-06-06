"They're about to replace him" - WWE Universe believes a major change will take place within The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has been one of the company's most popular and dominant stables after The Bloodline's demise, which started earlier this year after Royal Rumble. However, fans believe another significant change will occur in the stable when Damian Priest gets replaced by JD McDonagh after the events of Monday Night RAW.

Last year, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on Edge after the arrival of Finn Balor and kicked the Rated-R Superstar out of the stable. The group feuded with the WWE Hall of Famer for nearly a year before Balor finally lost to the Ultimate Opportunist at Wrestlemania 39 inside Hell in a Cell.

After Priest's performance from WWE Backlash 2023, fans have begun to see the star's potential. Last night, The Archer of Infamy faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Balor came out and accidentally distracted Priest, which allowed Rollins to retain.

Fans believe it's high time Priest leaves the group and restarts his journey as a singles competitor. However, the WWE Universe thinks the stable will turn on the former United States Champion, and he will be replaced by JD McDonagh soon.

KenDoll88 @bharmon0504 @WWE @FinnBalor Jd about to take Damian’s place and Finn will officially make himself the leader @WWE @FinnBalor Jd about to take Damian’s place and Finn will officially make himself the leader

Anthony Mango @ToeKneeManGo Damian Priest breaks off from Judgment Day. JD McDonagh joins in his place. Priest as a babyface can get a solid push out of this and not be in a spot where he's not the leader of the stable, or the champion, or the one who gets the most heat. Wins all around. Priest is great. Damian Priest breaks off from Judgment Day. JD McDonagh joins in his place. Priest as a babyface can get a solid push out of this and not be in a spot where he's not the leader of the stable, or the champion, or the one who gets the most heat. Wins all around. Priest is great.

Ethan @EthanTSantos @WWE @FinnBalor Priest leaving judgment day and JD takin his spot @WWE @FinnBalor Priest leaving judgment day and JD takin his spot

#WWERaw They're about to kick Priest out of Judgement Day. Then JD McDonagh will join. They're about to kick Priest out of Judgement Day. Then JD McDonagh will join.#WWERaw

Homelessville @Homelessville1 @WWE @FinnBalor JD McDonough replacing Damien Priest in the Judgement Day @WWE @FinnBalor JD McDonough replacing Damien Priest in the Judgement Day https://t.co/m4Xhi0Wmjj

Gojo Stan @gojomylife @WWE I want JD in the group but not without Priest @FinnBalor They're about to replace himI want JD in the group but not without Priest @WWE @FinnBalor They're about to replace him 😭 I want JD in the group but not without Priest 💔

There were reports that stated McDonagh would be joining The Judgment Day, and it could possibly come true at the expense of the Archer of Infamy.

Damian Priest is a former two-time Champion in WWE before joining The Judgment Day

In 2019, Damian Priest started working in the developmental brand. He later became a mainstay of the brand and turned face for the first time. He also went on the become the NXT North American Champion.

After his feud with Johnny Gargano, Priest moved to the main roster and joined Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

After spending months on Monday Night RAW, he defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021 and won the United States Champion. He lost the title to Finn Balor after having a reign of over 190 days.

Last year, he aligned with Edge and created The Judgment Day on the red brand. The Punisher of the group has often assisted other members in their high-profile matches.

Earlier this year, he entered a major feud with Bad Bunny heading into WWE Backlash 2023. In the end, Preist lost a San Juan Street Fight to the Megastar in his hometown.

What are your thoughts on JD McDonagh joining The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

